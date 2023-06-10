B-Red, a Nigerian singer and Davido’s cousin recounted how he raised money by selling 20 televisions from the singer’s father’s home.

In an interview with Echoo Room, B-Red talked about how Don Jazzy offered to assist him and Davido while they were living abroad, but only if they could return to Nigeria.

In a desperate attempt to raise funds, B-Red stormed Davido’s billionaire father’s home and carted away 20 of his TVs, which they sold to raise funds.

According to the singer, they first tried to sell Davido’s father’s cars, but they were all in his name. They even tried to sell Davido’s father’s Hyundai, but he had outwitted them by changing the car documents to his name.

Though admitting that he regrets his action, he is, however happy that he did it.

“Don Jazzy told us to come to Nigeria and he would support us after we hosted him for 5 hours.

Me and Davido wanted to sell all the cars in the house, but we couldn’t because the cars weren’t in our names. Davido’s father bought him Hyundai but luckily before we could sell it he had already changed the car documents to his name. We couldn’t sell off the cars but we sold up to 16 to 17s TV plus 3 TVs from the basement.

I busted Davido’s father’s house and we sold 20 TVs from his father’s house.

I regret doing all these things but at the same time, I am happy. I regretted it because of the disrespect, but at the same time I am happy I did it”.

Watch the video here