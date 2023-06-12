Nollywood actor, Ugezu. J. Ugezu has criticized Nigerian chefs conducting fresh cook-a-thorn while Hilda Baci’s exam is yet to be ratified.

Recall that that one Chef Dammy is trying to break Hilda’s unofficial 100-hour record in the longest cooking category of the Guinness World Record.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ugezu. J. Ugezu slammed Dammy and few other chefs for trying to break Hilda Baci’s record while she is yet to be ratified.

The filmmaker accused them of being wicked.

He wrote;

“They didn’t even wait for Hilda to get confirmation, they have egrouped to stage another and deny her the confirmation. How else can wickedness be defined?”

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “True power comes from standing in your own truth” – Sophia Momodu shares powerful message