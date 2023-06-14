Reports making the rounds online has alleged a romantic relationship between suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and former Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty Tukura.

The revelation was made by Instagram blogger Cutie Juls in a post on Instagram, who noted that Emefiele was the one financing the reality TV star’s lifestyle through a middleman, former NFF boss Amaju Pinnick.

The blog asserts that the former governor of CBN paid for Beauty to be given a spot on the seventh season of BBNaija, which Phyna ultimately won.

Cutie Juls wrote: “EMEFIELE and Pinnik are good friends. As big men like coding, most times if EMEFIELE wan carry Beauty, you will rather mostly see Beauty with EMEFIELE.

“Like for BBN, it was EMEFIELE that paid Beauty’s slot but through Pinnik. So our insider that time brought correct gist which is true that Pinnik connect and money got Beauty in there. But the code truth was that, EMEFIELE was the one that brought out the money.

We all know how sensitive Oga EMEFIELE’s status is and as football is kinda linked to showbiz, its easier for Pinnik to package it than EMEFIELE.

“Like wetin concern CBN with BBN? A whole CBN boss contacting BBN organisers to put someone in, no na. EMEFIELE will not bring his shoulder pad down that level cuz it will be highly suspicious. But Pinnik cuz of his role, relates to most entertainment gurus for promotion purposes etc.”

See the post below: