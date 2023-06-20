Award-winning Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye has revealed that many movie producers wanted to exploit her body but she declined.

This was stated by the actor in a Sunday interview with the Sun Newspaper.

Bimbo also revealed that many actresses face difficulties after entering the industry, but in her case, things started out well.

She said that movie producer, Uduak Isong, a senior colleague, assisted her in breaking into the Nigerian film industry by looking after her.

The actress said that she had no sexual relationships with producers in exchange for roles.

The talented screen goddess advised young ladies that want to join the movie industry to take care of their bodies and make sure that they never sleep with anybody in exchange for roles.

Bimbo Ademoye said;

“To be honest with you, everybody wanted to make use of the body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary or the girl that snatched someone’s husband, or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend. I can say that I have been very lucky.

I came into the industry through Uduak Isong. I didn’t experience the issues of sleeping with producers because of roles and I have never slept with anybody for that. She was more like a mother to me when I started.”