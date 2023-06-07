Superstar Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, on Tuesday, took to her verified Instagram page to disclose how she almost became a pastor while growing up in church.

According to popular actress who shared a beautiful video of herself on Instagram, she was a cell leader, Department Assitant, as well as a worker in church.

Furthermore, Tonto revealed to her fans that she still values decency and feels uncomfortable in revealing dresses.

Tonto Dikeh wrote;

“I grew up In church.. I was a Cell leader I was Dept. Assistant. I almost became a pastor. I still have 70% Village mentality.. I AM SO UNCOMFORTABLE WITH REVEALING CLOTHING..

I just could never Learn it!!”

See her post below;

It would be recalled that the mother of one recently revealed the things that she’s learnt at 38years of existence in anticipation of her birthday.