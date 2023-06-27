Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popular known as Phyna, has disclosed how she dealt with a POS attendant who attempted to defraud her.

The controversial reality TV star said that she told her maid to withdraw N10,000 and was charged N4,000 instead of the customary N400.

The reality star said that she thought everything was back to normal and that POS attendants were no longer collecting atrocious charges.

She went back to the same POS facility, where the lady in charge said she had been charged N4,000 by mistake.

Anyway, Phyna, who obviously didn’t believe her, collected her N3,600 balance, implying that she was almost cheated because she’s a celebrity. She stated:

“My house help say she withdrew 10k with 4k this morning them dy whine celebrity. I think say withdrawing don go back to normal

E be things

On my way to the particular POS….. this morning I just suddenly Have time for nonsense

Cruise wan finish me today

My people I’m back ooh

POS girl say she do mistake type 4000 instead of 400

just dy play

I sha don collect my remaining 3600.”