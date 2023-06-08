Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has recounted how she once prayed for her mother to die.

She shared her story via Instagram while celebrating her mom on her birthday.

According to her, she wished death on her mother while growing up after some men of God told her that she was after her life.

On her mother’s birthday, Chacha Eke Faani revealed that she was grateful that she discovered it was all a sickness in her head while her mother is still alive.

In her words;

“I loved her intensely when I was younger. She was, and still is my best friend. However, as I got older, I began to dislike and develop a deep h@tred for her. I had nightmares and hallucinations that supported my euphoria.

“Sadly, many men of God told me after several manic episodes that she was after my life. And so I went about wishing her de@th and spewing despicable things about her.

“Looking back now at my mental health challenges and journey, it’s laughable to know that those dysfunctional thought patterns and beliefs of mine were a disorder; a chemical reaction in the brain waves that switches your ‘most favourite’ to ‘your least favourite’.

“Dear reader, many people have been emotionally torn apart from their loved ones due to underlying mental conditions. They’d come up with all sorts of negative stories to back up their disillusioned claims. Thankfully, there are pills for those weird inexplicable feelings. Did you know?

“Today is my mother’s birthday and I’m grateful to have realised it was all a sickness in my head while she’s still alive. I love you deeply Mommy. You’re a blessed Woman. 9 Grandchildren and still counting😍”

