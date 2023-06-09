Nigerian singer, Simi has recounted how she was almost denied entry into the passport office because her outfit was deemed indecent.

She revealed this via her Instagram post.

According to Simi, she went to a passport office to get her passport done.

However, she was denied entry because according to them, she didn’t dress appropriately.

Although she dressed decently, they asked her to go home and wear a decent outfit.

In her words;

“I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when I reached the gate, they said I should go back because I am indecently dressed.

“I looked myself up and down, and asked, can you see anything in my body that is indecent? He said he cannot see, but ‘I should go back and wear something more ‘down’.”

ALSO READ: Portable is my boy, he smells – Singer, Small Doctor brags (Video)