A netizen identified by the handle badgirlalla has taken to Twitter to share an account of her experience with a man amidst reactions trailing a guy who embarrassed his date for eating N12K food.

The lady said that her man had offered to give her a brand new iPhone device if she’d go to bed with him, but when she declined his offer, he became something else.

She said:

“This happened to me early this year. This guy invited me over to his place and paid for my uber 16k. My distance to his place was far and there was terrific cause its the island. Got to his place, this guy decided to offer me an iphone if i would sleep with him.

I told him it was not gonna happen, after so many argument, He told me to leave his house, that’s when i knew i was in danger cause a friend of mine already told me to stop going to people’s house. Its either i go see them in a public place or i don’t see them at all.

This guy said i should get out of his house, i was wowed, he said i should transfer him back the 16k for the uber and i should do it in his front. What i know is, the God i serve will never fail me, i brought out my phone and sent him back the money, he was shocked, he then had.

To calm down and was begging me to stay, he even went to bring the phone inside. I just look at this guy, told him to open the door so i can leave, told him i don’t need the phone or the money again cause he said he will give me back the money. Immediately i left his house.

I felt like i was unleashed from bondage… i was praising God for saving me as i was leaving this guys house. I said in my life and next, nothing will make me visit anybody in their house, if we can’t go to a public place, leave me alone. Plus what if i didn’t have that money to pay back what would have happened? Hmmmm.

And if you think this is a lie, i don’t care and i dont need you to believe cause its my experience, plus you and the guy are off no difference, its something you can also do. And if you think I’m lying about the bolt. Here it is”