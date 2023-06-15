Renowned singer Davido recently shared a remarkable anecdote about his early struggles in the music industry.

In an interview with ABtalks, he revealed that his father, Mr. Adedeji Adeleke, was not initially supportive of his musical aspirations. Determined to pursue his dreams, Davido considered extreme measures to fund his career.

During that time, he expressed his desire to return to Nigeria, but his father opposed the idea. Faced with this challenge, Davido took matters into his own hands and hatched a plan to raise funds.

He confessed to breaking into his father’s Atlanta home in the United States and attempting to sell multiple TVs.Moreover, Davido admitted that he even contemplated selling his father’s cherished Rolls Royce as a desperate measure to generate money for his music ambition.

