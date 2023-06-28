Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi has taken to her Instagram page to express her admiration for her junior colleague, Toyin Abraham.

In a heartfelt post, Ronke praised Toyin for her outstanding performance in the movie “Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper.”

Known for her straightforward nature, Ronke emphasized that she would only give a positive review if a movie truly deserved it.

Drawing a parallel with her previous praise for Femi Adebayo’s movie, Ronke commended Toyin for a job well done and applauded the entire cast of the film.

Ronke went on to share how watching the movie evoked strong emotions in her, giving her goosebumps.

In her words;

“Toyin Abraham is mad in the area of acting, I watched Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper yesterday and goosebumps were coming out of my body. Are you for real? Please go and watch Ijakumo, I beg you.” “I am a straightforward person, if something isn’t good, I wouldn’t say anything, I would rather keep quiet. I watched and my body was shaking. Every actor did well. I give it to you Toyin”.

SEE POST BELOW;