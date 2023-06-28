Anita Brown, a US-based entrepreneur and the alleged pregnant side chick of Davido, has indirectly criticized Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland.

In response to online trolls suggesting that she aspires to become the new Mrs. Adeleke, Anita Brown clarified that she is not currently thinking about settling down.

She emphasized that she is only 29 years old and wants to enjoy life to the fullest.

Taking a jab at Chioma, Anita questioned the rationale behind getting married and ending up confined to the house with a baby while being subjected to infidelity.

She referred to the trolls as delusional and asserted that she is not someone to be taken for granted. Anita highlighted her busy work schedule and emphasized that she lives a lavish lifestyle.

