Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has replied to haters who say he is not beautiful.

Recall that the brand influencer was recently spotted at the birthday party of the notable actor, Alesh Sanni and this led to his critics mocking his look.

Reacting to this via Instagram, Bobrisky shared a video of himself dancing intentionally to trigger his haters.

The Mummy of Lagos bragged about his beauty.

The male Barbie emphasized how he looks better than the girlfriends of those who underrate him.

He wrote; “Sometimes when i see comment like bob you aren’t beautiful d comments sometimes shock me 😳. Haters accept I’m so beautiful even more prettier than many of ur girlfriends and wives ✌️”

See his post below;

