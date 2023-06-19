Popular Nigerian comedienne, Real Warri Pikin has celebrated her husband, Ikechuckwu Asuoha on Father’s Day.

Recall that the couple first got married in the year 2013.

Just recently, Anita and Ikechukwu renewed their wedding vows in a classy way after ten years of marriage.

As the World celebrates Father’s Day, Real Warri Pikin has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband jetting out for their honeymoon, the proud mother and wife revealed that she is privileged to remarry the best Dad since 2014.

She wrote;

“It’s Honeymoon O Clock✈️

And it’s Father’s Day 💃

I am privileged to remarry the best Dad since 2014💯💃

Happy Fathers Day ikechukwu 🙌💯”

See her post below;

ALSO READ; “My Superhero” – Bimbo Ademoye showers accolades on her father, shares fun moments on birthday (Video)