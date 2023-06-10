Popular Nigerian singer, Adebayo Adeleke, better known as B-Red, has revealed that he and Nigerian Grammy-award winning superstar, Wizkid, used to sleep on the same bed in Mo’Hits mansion.

He revealed this during the latest episode of the Echoo Room audiovisual podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

The singer, who is a son of the present Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, said he lived in Mo’hits’ house for over two years.

He said;

“Me and my brother, Sina Rambo were Mo’hits PAs in America. If them land na me and Sina dem go call; ‘ we are landing by this time, pick us up’.

“I lived in Mo’hits’ house for two years and two months in Maryland. Before even Wizkid blow, me and Wizkid dey sleep for special bed, the same bed.”

He said despite his dad being a millionaire, he struggled and laboured to be where he is now.

Watch him speak below;