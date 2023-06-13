Former Big Brother Naija star, Queen Mercy Atang has expressed dissatisfaction with aspiring chef, Dammy for starting a Cook-a-Thon when Hilda Baci’s accomplishment was not acknowledged.

The Chef who hails from Ekiti recently attracted attention after she took on the courageous goal of cooking for 120 hours in an effort to beat the record of 100 hours achieved by Hilda Baci, another Nigerian chef, less than a month earlier.

The reality star claims that while she respects chef Dammy’s passion, she disagrees with her action, which she has characterized as premature.

She wrote;



“While I appreciate Dami’s passion, I must express my disagreement with her actions. Hilda Bacci patiently waited for five years after Lata Tondon set the record for the longest cooking time. Unfortunately, the Guinness World Records (GWR) has not yet recognized Hilda’s achievement by awarding her the certificate she deserves. This situation feels like depriving someone of their long-awaited dream and goal. It’s unlikely that anyone else would have considered attempting this feat if Hilda hadn’t done it. While competition can be beneficial, it should always be healthy and fair.”

#my 2cents”

See her post below;

