Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Juliet Patrick Odigwe has shared her remarkable memories as a woman and a screen diva, saying it was all in her very first kiss in real life and on a movie set.

Speaking with Potpourri in a chat, she said;“I will never forget my first kiss as a woman and then as an actress. My first kissing scene came as an accident when someone was decasted for a role and it was given to me. I wasn’t aware, and she hated me with passion. Then we got talking, and she found out. I wasn’t even aware the role was already casted .We became very good friends, that was in 2017 and till date ,we are more like sisters. Then I will never forget the day I met my superwoman in Nollywood, Joy Steve.”

The actress who starred in the movie ‘Life in the Village’ disclosed that she had a rough beginning in the industry but it was her passion that made her soldiered on.

“I have worked severally without pay, no form of welfare received and I once shared a small hotel room with more than five people with a tiny bed,” she revealed.