Famous Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has disclosed some aspects of her family background.

The actress said that she hails from a line of Prophets and prophecy, which has inspired many of her fans through her daily worship videos and prayers.

She added that she was raised in a church and in Christ while claiming that her mother was a prophetess.

Anita stated that the reason her prayer videos didn’t begin earlier was because she wasn’t prepared.

She said;

“I come from a generation of Prophets and Prophesy. The mother that motherhood me was a prophetess. Since I was raised in Church. I was raised in Love. I was raised in Christ. So some things are difficult for me to contain, this is why I look and Shallom. Selah!

P.S. So this did not start Today, I just wasn’t ready. Don’t even know if I’m ready now”.