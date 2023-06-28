An American lady, Anita Brown, who claims to be pregnant with Davido’s baby has said that she had no idea that he was married.

She stated this in a post on her Instagram page while sharing proof of her pregnancy.

According to her, she carries the Afrobeats singer’s child and didn’t know that he was married since she wasn’t checking for it, and had no intention of getting married.

She noted that she’s not trying to mess up his marriage or take his wife’s place.

Anita noted that she won’t tolerate being bullied on social media by trolls who have no idea what really happened.

She also made a pregnancy test in order to demonstrate that she is really pregnant and that Davido is the father of the child.

Watch her speak below;