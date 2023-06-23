Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin has expressed gratitude to God as her husband, Ikechukwu did the unthinkable.

Recall that the couple who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a wedding renewal, is currently on vacation in Zanzibar.

In the video shared via her Instagram page, Warri Pikin revealed that her husband isn’t a fan of PDA.

According to her, he would always turn down her request anytime she demands public affection.

Tired of complaining about the same thing all over again, the actress gave up on pestering him and accepted his no PDA rules.

10 years later, Ikechukwu surprised her by breaking his own rule.

Warri Pikin revealed that while on their vacation, her husband kissed her on the beach.

Shocked by this, Warri Pikin tried reminding her husband that they were in public view, but he ignored her warnings and took things further.

Sharing the video, the proud wife and mother expressed gratitude to God for changing her husband.

“Last night can only be God”, Warri Pikin wrote.

