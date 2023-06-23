Popular Nigerian skit maker, Cute Abiola and his wife, Khudrah mosunmola has welcomed their first child, a son.

The good news was shared by the couple via their respective Instagram pages

Cute Abiola shared lovedup photos of himself and his heavily pregnant wife alongside another photo of him holding his newborn child.

Sharing the photos, the content creator wrote:

“Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.

.

I have A Son Now 🙈 and he is ALHAJI 🥰😍 @wb_jnr

.

Thank you my love @mahma_____ ❤️”

On the other hand, his wife wrote;

“Most Magical Day Of my Life ❤️❤️ Thank You Allah . 🙏 welcome oko mi @wb_jnr

.

@thecuteabiola okomi 😘 . My father my father ❤️”

See below:

