Popular controversial Nigerian dancer and singer, Korra Obidi, has finally opened up about her real age for the first time.

In a recent post shared via her Instagram page, the mother of two said she had been hiding her age for a long time for reasons best known to her.

However, the dancer who celebrated her birthday a while back decided that it was finally time to let the cat out of the bag.

While sharing a beautiful photo of herself via her Instagram page, the controversial dancer disclosed that she had just turned 32.

This however did not come as a surprise to most Nigerians who noted that the dancer looked her age. However, some others commended her for maintaining her body shape despite having two kids.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

“For the longest time, I avoided the question of my age like it was personal medical history, In the past, my caption will say, ‘+1 today’ and any human who dared ask my age was flat, blocked and deleted. 😜

“I am 32 . I want to scream it to the highest heavens.. I am 32!!!! I unlocked a new level of I don’t give a FUDGE!”

