Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has expressed gratitude to God as she celebrates her 47th birthday today, June 7.

Sharing beautiful photos of herself via Instagram, the mother of two revealed that the past year has been an overwhelming ride which she is grateful for.

According to her, she cracked milestones that she never knew she could achieve.

Adunni Ade also talked about how much life tested her fate in God.

She dedicated her life to God, promising to remain thankful to Him.

In her words;

“Today, many decades ago. I was born. I was thankful for the good, the bad, and the lessons. The last 365 days have been an overwhelming ride but most of all I have to say I am truly grateful. I have cracked milestones I never saw achievable. Life has tested my fate in God Almighty but I stand firm.

For as long as I live, my heart will forever remain thankful to the most high. Happy birthday to me. Gemini Queen”.

See her post below;

