Popular broadcaster, Nedu Wazobia has recounted how he had lost a huge endorsement deal because of a false narrative being peddled about him.

According to the on air personality, he had lost the endorsement because of the narrative that he hates women.

The popular brand, which he identified as a beverage company, informed him that he would no longer be offered the deal because his reputation as a misogynist would negatively impact their brand and turn off female customers.

He continued by stating that, contrary to popular belief among people, he does not despise women. Nedu observed that despite the fact that his comedy skits’ protagonist loves women, people still criticize him as a woman hater.

