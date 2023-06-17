Actress Biola Bayo has publicly thanked her colleague Toyin Abraham for her support towards her fashion brand.

Toyin Abraham had placed a significant order for ready-to-wear outfits from Biola Bayo’s fashion brand, leaving the actress deeply touched.

In an Instagram post, Biola Bayo expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Toyin, acknowledging that Toyin’s order was not just based on personal need but to support her business. Biola emphasized how much she needed the support at this time and was grateful for Toyin’s gesture.

Overall, Biola Bayo expressed her gratitude to Toyin Abraham for her unwavering support and recognized the impact it has had on her business.

In her post she wrote;

“Oluwatoyin mi @toyin_abraham. Thank you so much for rocking our dresses. I know you didn’t order the dresses because you needed them as such, you only did it to support my business and trust me.”

“It is highly appreciated cos I need this now more than ever. Thank you so much for rocking them so we’ll, can’t wait for you to rock the other ones too. God bless you my darling. Greater heights in Jesus’ name”

SEE POST BELOW;