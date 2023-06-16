Iya Gbonkan, a veteran Yoruba actress, has flaunted her newly completed house just days after receiving a brand-new car.

Recall that Alexes, a film promotions company based in the United Kingdom, gave the actress a new car after she complained about having to rely on motorcycles and public transportation to get to film locations.

Iya Gbonkan was accompanied by Alirat Adunni, well known as Tamotiye, and Toyin Oladiran, also known as Abeni Agbon, to take over the car gifted to her. In the video, she was seen shedding tears of joy and expressing her gratitude.

In a new development, the newly completed house of Iya Gbonkan has popped up on the internet.

The Yoruba actress while speaking with the pastor, explained that her joy has filled her up, such that she’s not hungry for food.

Iya Gbonkan added that she never thought she could live in a house as good as the one she got. In her words:

“I haven’t been hungry all day because my joy knows no bounds. I never thought I could live in a good house.”