In a heartwarming reunion, Nollywood actress Stella Damasus was overcome with emotion as she reunited with her colleague Kate Henshaw.

The two actresses, who share a close bond, couldn’t contain their tears as they embraced each other.

Sharing a touching video of their reunion, Stella expressed her deep affection for Kate, describing her as a superwoman and expressing her love for her. Stella, who currently resides overseas, was thrilled to see Kate and didn’t want to let go of their precious moment together.

Stella also expressed her excitement at seeing Kelechi Amadiobi, another acquaintance she holds dear. The actress shared her joy at reconnecting with him, adding to the overall happiness of the occasion.

It’s no surprise that Stella Damasus was deeply saddened by the prospect of leaving Kate. Known for her charismatic personality, Stella has a special ability to endear herself to her colleagues.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;