Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Anthony Ebuka Victor, professionally known as Victony, has said that he will not allow anybody make use of him.

He made the statement through his official Twitter account after a social media user suggested that Grammy award winning Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid influenced his style.

The tweet from Toheeb Showemimo, had quoted a video of the singer dressed like Wizkid and wrote; “He’ll come out one day and say “wizkid is not the source of my inspiration”

https://twitter.com/ToheebShowemimo/status/1667463489781215232?t=KJlcomZ3XTZjal4k0RnW1Q&s=19

In reaction, the ‘Soweto’ hitmaker wondered why someone would think he is copying Wizkid simply because of an outfit.

https://twitter.com/vict0ny/status/1667465873286651906?t=-VBmFomN4k7P7QZP6YcUmg&s=19

Victony said that he put in so much hard work into his career so that he can take care of his family, adding that he respects the ones who came before him, but he would not stoop low for them.

He further gave a shoutout to Davido and thanked him for giving him the opportunity to perform at the O2 Arena.

Victony wrote; “I put so much efforts on my craft just to make sure I can feed home, i respect all the OGs but will never stoop so low to allow anybody take advantage of me, Big shout to Davido for bringing me out at the O2 Arena it meant alot to me.❤️🤞“

“Is all love from here❤️🤞 Big shout out to my fans & to Davido for linking me up with Don toliver for Soweto Remix, to appreciate Davido I need my fans to drop #Davidoworldcup in the comment’s section, kirikata Soweto.”

https://twitter.com/Victony__/status/1667470652482154497?t=Wsg2lCEP-NJ5Lvz0nBMBZw&s=19