Nigerian-British actress, Genoveva Umeh has revealed that even though acting has always been her passion, she didn’t study it in the first place.

According to the talented actress, she studied law in the university but it became clear that acting was really her passion after she failed law in her first year.

The Nollywood thespian stated this on the recent episode of “Is This Seat Taken podcast” hosted by Nollywood actress and media personality, Chinasa Anukam.

She said;

“Studying law was my decision. However, I also realized that as a first-generation immigrant, I knew how hard my parents worked to get me into the UK.

“So, I didn’t want to pursue a course that I just considered as a hobby. I thought acting was merely a hobby.

“I went from viewing acting as a hobby during my time in university, thinking that after graduation, I would come back and pursue it.

“But that didn’t happen until I failed my first year. Failing my first year of law was when I realized that I needed to start considering what I truly wanted to do, rather than what I felt I had to do.”