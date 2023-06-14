Grammy-winning musician, Nicki Minaj said that Lil Wayne made her feel deficient and that this led her to seek body augmentation surgery.

She recalled how the ‘A Milli’ hitmaker used to make fun of her for not having a luscious behind like the girls he usually comes to the studio when she was younger.

During a podcast episode of The Joe Budden hosted by artist Joe Budden, Nicki Minaj discussed her experience and explained why she decided to get a BBL.

However, the 40-year-old expressed regret for giving under pressure from others to have surgery in order to feel whole and complete.

She added that each session, Wayne would bring a different endowed lady to the studio, and because they frequently discussed their bodies, she felt out of place.

The Super Bass singer revealed that the fact that Lil Wayne, a person she looked up to when she was just starting out in the business, made the jokes upset her was the reason why it did.

Nicki stated that she was led to believe that the Hip Hop culture expected women to have large busts and curvy bodies.

She further said that even though Wayne was making fun of her, she took it seriously. Wayne, however, was unaware that what he said bothered her and had an impact on her decision.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/kingcloz/status/1668296066213588998?t=KOjYsa9cX_Nx_3QcdLNoNQ&s=19