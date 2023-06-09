Caroline Danjuma, a prominent Nollywood actress, has opened up about her past as an evangelist, where she actively preached the word of God in her neighborhood.

In addition to her recent headlines regarding her relationship with her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma, Caroline Danjuma shared that she used to engage in evangelism, dedicating her time to spreading the message of God.

She emphasized that during that period, she refrained from wearing artificial hair, nails, and lashes.

Caroline further revealed that despite their divorce, she still maintains the use of her ex-husband’s name, “Danjuma,” and considers him the love of her life. For her, the divorce is merely a legal formality, and she expressed openness to the possibility of reconciling with him.

Overall, Caroline Danjuma’s disclosure sheds light on her spiritual journey and the impact it has had on her personal and professional life.

In her words;

“No [artificial] hair, no makeup, no fingernails, no toes. I did all of that. And I was even evangelizing outside Farm City. From 10 O’clock to 1 O’clock, I will carry my bible and I will go and win souls for Christ. That was 2018-2019.”