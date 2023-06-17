Popular Ekiti state chef, Damilola Adeparusi aka Chef Dammy, has revealed that she will be embarking on a 150 hours cook-a-thon next month to break Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record for the world’s longest cooking marathon.

She revealed this while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday.

This comes after she successfully completed her 120 hours of cooking in Ekiti State.

According to her, the concluded 120-hour cook was not registered GWR, but she is open to exploring other opportunities and experiences.

Speaking further, the 300-level Mass Communication student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), acknowledged the support of stakeholders within and outside Ekiti State.

Chef Dammy revealed that she is determined to break the Guinness World record with the 150-hour cooking marathon she is planning to do soon.

She said;

“I know the question that has been surrounding the minds of many people online and offline is what is next for Chef Dammy after the 120-hour cook-a-thon? What will become of Chef Dammy after the world has known her and she has been put in the spotlight? Well, Chef Dammy is open to exploration! I am open to new opportunities and new experiences in life. Now that the world knows what I am capable of doing. I think it’s high time everyone started giving me a chance to explore in diverse ways and capabilities.

“Finally, I know there have been many speculations about me not registering this just-concluded cooking, but my team and I have decided to embark on this new challenge next month.

“After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in the society. I, Adeparusi Damilola popularly known as Chef Dammy and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month.

“This time, it will be held for a 150-hour, and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back! “

