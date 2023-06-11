Controversial Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has once again sparked up controversy by talking about the ongoing family saga involving actor Yul Edochie.

In a series of Instagram videos, the outspoken Nollywood thespian shared clip of a woman expressing her support for the idea of African men marrying multiple wives.

Sarah Martins followed up the videos with a lengthy caption that appeared to be aimed at Yul Edochie’s wife, May Edochie.

Captioning the video, the actress recounted her own personal experience of leaving her marriage after discovering her ex-husband’s infidelity with an older woman.

The movie star shared that she had married her ex-husband at the age of 19 as a virgin, only to face betrayal later on.

She wrote;

“This woman is a confirmed realist!

The only woman that spits facts upon facts!

I analyzed same thing but biased Nigerians that refused to learn and understand how these things work criticized and bullied me for speaking the truth.

My ex cheated with someone 25years older than me and because I refused to share what I thought was all mine, I chose to peacefully walk away.

I had no right to tell an African man not to be African so I took a walk.

If you don’t want to be numbered, you take a walk!

You can’t claim to love and respect the father of your kids and watch different people insult and ridicule him right in your very eyes.

A second wife is not the problem!

Bigamy is a scam in Nigeria so stop threatening an African man with Bigamy.

I moved on in peace without gathering pity party despite being married at 19yrs as a virgin.

Yes, my love was betrayed and I felt betrayed and used especially when I worked hard to remain decent for my future husband.

And when I finally married the husband of my youth, he fell out of love with me and went for an older woman.

What did I do???

I moved the hell on “in peace”’!!!!

Did it stop me from giving love a second chance? Hell NO!!!

In my 31yrs of age, my body count is not upto 5!

So I’m still very much hot, active and juicy…..it’s his loss not mine!!”

See below;