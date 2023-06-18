Big Brother Titans Season 1 reality show winner, Makhosazane Twala, popularly known as Khosi, has said that she will be the richest reality star to ever come out of Africa.

The 25-year-old who is from South African stated this recently through her official Twitter handle.

Khosi asked her fans to bookmark her tweet and come back next year to ask how she achieved it.

She tweeted;

“When it’s all said and done! I’ll still be Forbes 30 under 30, Global citizen and the richest to ever come out of Big Brother.

“Now bookmark this, come back next year same date and ask me how did it.”

We recall that Khosi wins a whopping $100, 000 grand prize after emerging winner of the maiden edition of the BBTitans reality TV in April.