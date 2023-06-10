Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a popular show host, claims he was among the first to achieve success in the hosting game, paving the way for ‘new cats’ like Bovi.

The popular BBNaija anchor said this amid an online debate sparked by the sensational Afrobeats singer Davido’s claim that he and WizKid paved the way for new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, and others.

Ebuka who had decided to also join the online bants decided to brag about being the one to blow up the hosting game.

According to the compère, it is refreshing for him to see budding performers like Bovi, the new cat, who is doing wonderfully.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu claims he blew the hosting game up; Bovi reacts. Photo Credit: Bovi. Source: Instagram.

In his words, he wrote:

“Everybody knows. I was one of the first to blow the hosting game up. So it also feels good seeing seeing the new cats coming up, like Bovi…”

Bovi took to the comment section to react with cats noises to show concurrence:

“😂😂😂 meow meow,” he wrote.

See the posts below: