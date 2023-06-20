Popular preacher, prophetess Ijeoma Ezenekwe claims it is wrong for women to love their husbands and that they should instead respect and submit to him.

She asserted this in front of her congregation as she stated that the Bible does not mandate that women should love their husbands.

According to the prophetess, a husband has a responsibility to love his wife, and a wife should only wed a guy they can respect and submit to.

She asserted that since it is not required of them, women should refrain from saying things like, “I cannot marry him because I do not love him.”

The prophetess said:

“You are not supposed to love your husband. The Bible did not tell you to love your husband…It is not your duty to love him. It is his duty to love you. If the man says I can’t marry her because I don’t love her, then there is a problem.

You don’t have a right to love him so you don’t need to love him… What you should marry is a man you can submit to. A man you can honour is who you should marry not a man you love. “It is the man that will love you.”

Watch the video below: