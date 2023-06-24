Popular Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, and his wife are blissfully celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

The Nollywood thespian took to his verified Instagram page to share a romantic throwback photo of himself and his beloved wife, accompanied by a heartwarming message expressing their enduring love.

In the post, Muyiwa Ademola described their marital life as a wonderful journey and expressed his deep affection for his wife.

He said that she is the only person he would choose to spend another lifetime with, stressing the strength and depth of their bond.

He wrote;

“Happy wedding anniversary to us Angel,” Muyiwa Ademola wrote in the caption. “It’s been a wonderful journey with you, the one I would love to engage in another life. Love you so much Omolara Akanke. Cheers to more blissful years ahead my Love.”

See his post below: