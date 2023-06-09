BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem has remembered her late younger brother, Alexander Kareem three years after his demise.

It could be recalled that Alexander was shot dead close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London by a yet-to-be-identified person. He was murdered in 2020.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khafi Kareem penned an emotional tribute to her late brother.

The reality star revealed that it’s been three years since Alex was murdered and yet his killers are still on the loose.

Khafi pleaded with those who know her brother’s killers to come forward and expose them. She also prayed for God to expose his killer.

In her words;

“Today marked 3 years since my brother was murdered. I spend most of the year dreading the 8th of June. I feel like a day of death, let alone a day of murder is not a day myself or my family should have to commemorate or remember, it is in fact a nightmare that each anniversary makes that much more real, but it’s been three years and still no one has faced justice. Three years since you were killed in what is “meant” to be a civilised society whilst doing what is “meant” to be a super normal thing, just going to the shops. And three years since the people who did it have been out on the loose.

Thank you to the news outlets that continue to share my brother’s story and our appeal for justice and for information. To those who know who did this, please come forward and know that you aren’t protecting yourself by keeping the info to yourself. It is more dangerous that these people are still roaming freely and capable of doing this to someone else.

To the people/ person who took my brother’s life, I pray you will have no rest in your Spirit until you confess and hand yourself in. You may think you’ve gotten away with it but trust me, God is not asleep, justice will be served. I pray the evil you have put our family through you will never put another family through. Hand yourself in and stop running.

And to Alex, we love you. We love you. We love you. We will never stop.”

