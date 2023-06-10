Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has blasted rapper, Yung6ix for leaving out Davido from the list of youngins that paved the way for Afrobeats.

Taking to his Instagram story, Isreal reminded the rapper that it was never good to be ungrateful.

Rapper,Yung6ix had mention himself, Wizkid and Olamide as the pioneers that helped other young singers make it in the industry and didn’t include Davido after the latter named himself and Wizkid as pioneers.

In his words;

“David, David. How many times I called your name?

You know I got nothing but love for you, my boy. But let’s get it straight. It was Wizkid, Olamide and Young6ix before it was you. We were the youngins of that time.

You want to skip me from the legacy?”

According to Isreal DMW, Yung6ix was unappreciative and ungrateful because he ignored Davido and forgot that he became famous through his influence when he featured in his song.

He wrote;

“My dear, Delta brother 6ix 💕still remember, how oga made you blown in ur music carer, by featuring in ur let me know remix freely, after much pleadings.

It is never good to be ungrateful in dis life brother.

One love❤️”

See his post below;