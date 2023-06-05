Abisoye Temitope, a woman who claims to have never engaged in betting before, recently expressed her distress over multiple unauthorized debits from her bank account to a SportyBet account.

She revealed that her entire life savings, amounting to N50,000, were wrongfully used to fund bets on the platform.

In an attempt to seek resolution for her predicament, the businesswoman turned to Twitter, tagging SportyBet, her bank, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, pleading for their assistance in recovering her stolen funds.

She emphasized that the money was earmarked for her mother’s medical expenses, making the situation even more dire.

According to Abisoye, the unauthorized transactions occurred in increments of N5,000 and N10,000, ultimately totaling N50,000, as the funds were transferred from her bank account to the virtual betting platform.

