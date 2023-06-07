Veteran Yoruba actress Margaret Bandele Olayinka, better known by her stage name Iya Gbonkan, received a deluge of sympathy from Nigerians after she made a plea for assistance.

The well-known actress, who has been in the entertainment business for many years, recently discussed her troubles with not having a car and having to rely on public transit.

Despite her successful acting career, she was open about her daily routine of boarding buses to get where she needed to go.

Nigerians came together to support Iya Gbonkan after being moved by her story.

According to a recent update, Pastor Gabriel personally visited the actress in Osogbo after getting wind of the viral video and reaching out to her.

He instantly took action by mobilizing donations from kind donors, driven by his compassion.

Nigerians were moved by compassion and took action right away to raise money from kind people all over the world to fulfill her ambition of having an automobile.

The public’s response has been overwhelming, and donations are pouring in to help Iya Gbonkan with her automobile and house projects.

Some fellow actresses Abeni Agbon and Tamotiye, who live nearby, also displayed their support by contributing 500,000 Naira towards Iya Gbonkan’s goal.

Watch the video below: