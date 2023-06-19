Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, has clashed with his colleague, Ruby Ojiakor on social media after she wished herself a happy father’s day.

Ruby had taken to her official Instagram page to share a video compilation of priceless moments with her daughter and celebrated herself for acting in the capacity of a father.

She wrote;

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ME”!!! 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

IT HASN’T BEEN EASY WORLD” Bt in alllll we give thanks to the ALMIGHTY”🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Thank You Jesus Christ for everything 🙏🙏🙏

HER ROYAL MAJESTY”

Jnr Pope who disagree with her caption told her that she could only be a mother and not a father no matter what she had gone through and done for her child.

He wrote;

“RUBY (father) ??? Anyways you are doing a great job 👏 👏👏👏 You can only be her mother never her father, someday she will be United with her father …… There is a difference between a father and a parent.

Feel free to look it up…..He is not a parent because he did not partake in raising her but he is still her father and still very mush alive…. ( His sperm)

Let’s not all be too quick to copy the white man”

