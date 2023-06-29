Pop icon Madonna has been hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) after contracting a “serious” bacterial infection.

The 64-year-old singer, famous for hits like “Like a Virgin,” has also decided to postpone her Celebration World Tour, which will be rescheduled at a later date.

This is not the first time Madonna has faced health challenges, as she previously canceled shows in 2019 due to a knee injury that ultimately cut the tour short.

However, Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, has reassured fans that her health is improving while she remains under medical care.

Oseary shared the update on Instagram, stating that although Madonna had to spend several days in the ICU, a full recovery is expected.