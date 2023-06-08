A video featuring American singer, Paris Hilton and chiropractor Justin Dean has gone viral on the internet.

Justin, who was previously married to Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, specializes in the treatment of various neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.

Paris Hilton shared a video on her Instagram page, showing her visit to the chiropractor for a back adjustment before her concert. She expressed her excitement for the upcoming show.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Getting ready for my concert, late-night bodywork with Justin Dean.”

Justin Dean also reposted the video on his own page, captioning it, “Paris Hilton is tuned up and ready to go for her big performance tonight.”

The video elicited mixed reactions from fans. Some made humorous comments about Justin’s ex-wife, Korra Obidi, not being pleased with the close-up view in the clip while others praised Justin for his work.

