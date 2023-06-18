Former Brother Naija housemate, Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin opines that ladies should have about N5M to N10M before entering into marriage.

She stated this while responding to a question from her colleague, Chizzy, who was a guest on the most recent episode of her podcast, ‘Doyin’s Corner’.

Chizzy had asked, “How much do you think a lady should have in her bank account before getting married?”

Doyin responded, “I think a lot of people are going to find it ridiculous. But I think you should have between N5 – N10M.”

She further added, “Love is not enough at the end. Money is very very important.”

Chizzy added that individuals should refrain from getting married if they are not financially stable.

He said, “No matter how we want to paint it, money should be involved. Very important. If you don’t have money, don’t get married. Let me put it out there. Quote me anywhere. If you don’t have money, don’t get married. Please, leave that girl alone. She should go and find someone that has money that can take care of her.”

