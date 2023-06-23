A young lady impressively recreates the face of the Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy by using the popular Nigerian swallow, Fufu.

The unidentified lady has left netizens in awe following her creative approach of using a portion of local food to mould the head of the self-styled African Giant.

While serving the fufu-shaped head with a local soup, the lady posed with the crafted artwork that shares a striking resemblance with Burna Boy.

The photo has since generated mixed reactions from internet users as many applauded the lady for her creativity while others termed it disrespectful.

Reacting…

natty___tabitha stated: “So you chop a whole Grammy head just imagine you chop it with okro soup that’s disrespectful 😒”

disturbinglagos__ wrote: “Mad. Na to chop Burna remain like this 😂”

__pappyg penned: “Why you no use amala 😂😂 this one no be our odogwu o 😂💔 if burna boy na albino be this”

official.wiseboy noted: “Smart move👏 As she no fit chop burna boy, she wan chop burna boy 🫥🫡”

