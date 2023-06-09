A lady has begun her 120 hour Cook-a-Thon in order to supercede the record set by the Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.

Recall that Hilda Baci had made a name for herself after she broke an existing record by cooking for 100 hours.

Weeks following this, another lady has began her own attempt to also set a record as she aspires to cooking for 120 hours.

A live video session captures the Ekiti born chef cooking various dishes as the clock ticks on.

Watch the video:

Check out reactions gathered;

favyofph1 wrote: “Wats all this evil? I haven’t seen this level of witchcraft before make una no chop ohh”

eko.savage wrote: “Why she come Dey cook for inside 20 shrinegs”

dreal_sog wrote: “That kitchen be like iya Oyin shop for oshodi”

jeffryprettypretty wrote: “We are our own problems, at least you for still wait make she shine first”

precious.emma5 wrote: “Make una allow hilda collect her award first na”

iam_zaiiii wrote: “Aunty who send you message???? I no get strength to support anybody like this”