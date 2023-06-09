After being her parents’ sole child for 20 years, the young woman jumps for excitement when her mother gives birth to twins.

After the baby was born, the woman known as @_bratzwrld on TikTok posted a celebration on her page.

Evidently, her parents had stopped having children after welcoming her in 2003.

Twenty years later, they were able to produce twins, and the young woman who was thrilled to have her junior ones finally took to social media to rejoice.

She posted a video montage of the times her mother was carrying the twins at those times.

Another clip shows her mother cradling the children after she had delivered them.

Watch the video below:

One netizen, @Autogele/turban wrote: “Na you go train this children 😂😂 congratulations small mummy 🥰 God will strengthen you to carry the twins”

@estherakinyemi391: “Make my mama no try am oo…i no fit take care of pikin abeg😂😂”

@Your🥰Baby🦋Girl😍: “I wish for my mummy too but it’s late am already 25 so na me go born the remaining 🙄😂”

@divineuket0: “Mine was after 16 years, I was literally the mother to my younger brother”