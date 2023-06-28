A Nigerian lady recently shared her astonishment and disappointment after her family’s guard dog failed to fulfill its duty of protecting their home.

In a surprising incident, a suspected thief managed to enter their compound and instead of being deterred by the guard dog, he engaged in a friendly interaction with the canine.

The lady, whose identity was not disclosed, captured the incident on video and expressed her shock at the dog’s behavior.

Rather than intimidating or chasing away the intruder, the dog appeared to develop a liking for him. The video showed the dog playfully interacting with the trespasser, as if they were familiar with each other.

After their playful encounter, the intruder swiftly made his escape by jumping over the fence.

The dog’s reaction seemed to convey a sense of attachment or longing towards the departing intruder, leaving the family puzzled by its unexpected behavior.

Expressing her disappointment, the lady advised other homeowners not to solely rely on guard dogs for their security.

She emphasized the importance of seeking divine protection and relying on prayers to safeguard their homes, regardless of the presence of security animals.

