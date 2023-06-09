A lady has gone online to raise alarm after she found some children who were abandoned in an uncompleted building.

The children were heard telling the woman in the video that their mother had abandoned them when she inquired about her location.

The young woman revealed that as she approached one of the toddlers who was shivering on the ground, she discovered they were alone.

The woman was observed being led by the kids to their unfinished home, which lacked a bed. The kids displayed to the lady the few clothes they had in common.

See some reactions;

@Chi commented, “I still can’t figure out y poor people give birth to kids they can’t take care of, two kids are enough but no they will be born 7 and suffer them”.

@Hydee: also commented, “Take them to a motherless baby home or contact oriyomi hamzat on Facebook or take them to his office to help abegggg. There are people who are multimillionaires praying for just 1 kid and see these ones abandoning 5 kids to their fate. What a wonderful God!!!”

@Ferrai also commented, “This is the saddest video I’ve watched this year.”.

@Maysdessertng also lamented, “Why do people keep giving birth to kids when they know they can’t fend for them? This is so heartbreaking 💔💔💔 see how these kids are living, Christ 💔”.

Watch the video below: